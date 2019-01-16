From Bachelor to bride and groom! Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr., who met while filming season 22 of The Bachelor, tied the knot in a stunning Hawaii wedding on January 12. The duo, who are expecting their first child, a girl, couldn’t help but get emotional during the ceremony officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

“Everything that I imagined, it was that and 10 times better,” Burnham, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively about the wedding, which took place at the scenic Haiku Mill on the island of Maui.

