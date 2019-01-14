She’s got that pregnancy — and newlywed — glow! Lauren Burnham beamed and her baby bump was on full display while she walked hand-in-hand with her newly-minted husband, Arie Luyendyk Jr., on Sunday, January 13, just 24 hours after the pair tied the knot.

Burnham, 27, and the former Bachelor lead, 37, sported matching white T-shirts that read, “Just Maui’d,” on the back as they strolled together under the Hawaiian sun. The pair — who met in 2017 during season 22 of the reality dating show — both wore dark sunglasses.

The mom-to-be wore her blonde hair in a braid and looked casual in striped pants and sandals. The race car driver, meanwhile, opted for patterned shorts and boat shoes.

Us Weekly broke the news in November 2018 that Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. are expecting their first child. Earlier this month, Us exclusively revealed that their baby-to-be is a girl.

“I’m definitely excited to see Lauren and her together, and I think it’s gonna be so adorable,” the real estate agent told Us at the time. “Everything’s so new, so we’re buying parenting books. … There’s just so much that we don’t know, and I think learning together and experiencing this together is gonna be a lot of fun.”

Scroll down to see more photos of the pair enjoying their post-nuptial time in Hawaii.