Set in stone! Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham tied the knot in Hawaii on Saturday, January 12. And we have the details on their stunning rings straight from the jeweler behind them, Neil Lane!

The couple, who met while filming season 22 of The Bachelor in 2017, tied the knot at Haiku Mill in Maui in front of 100 guests including the groom’s close friends Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici and Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiated the ceremony.

To complement the perfect night, Luyendyk Jr., 37, and Burnham, 27, exchanged gorgeous wedding bands and here’s what Lane told Us about them: “Lauren’s wedding band is a handmade platinum eternity band set with almost 35 French cut diamonds down the center and surrounded on all three sides with over 200 smaller round diamonds. The total weight of all the diamonds is about 3.9 carats,” he dished.

As for that groom’s wedding band? “Arie has a rose gold band fused with platinum,” Lane said.

The former race car driver popped the question to Burnham during the live After the Final Rose special in March after previously proposing to Becca Kufrin during the season finale.

Both engagement rings were also designed by Lane. Burnham’s is “just over 3.6 carats and cushion cut with a center stone surrounded by a diamond halo,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively following the proposal.

During his first proposal, gave Kufrin a Neil Lane diamond ring worth nearly $80,000. Kufrin’s ring was a nearly 4-carat platinum set diamond halo ring, with diamonds surrounding the center stone.

“I made some bad decisions, but the best decision was running back to you. I can’t imagine a life without you,” Luyendyk Jr. said in his proposal to Burnham. “You have shown me a love that is patient, a love that is kind and I truly believe you are my soulmate. I’m ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it … the good and the bad. I love you so much. I want to do this in front of everyone because I want to show you that I should have done this a long time ago.”

The twosome then moved in together in Phoenix, Arizona. In November, Us broke the news Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham are expecting their first child together.

“We are so excited,” the former Bachelor told Us at the time. “It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives.”

While the pair initially thought they were having a boy, Us exclusively revealed earlier this month Burnham is pregnant with a baby girl.

Ahead of the wedding, the groom told Us, “Ever since we’ve gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day. It’s been a year. That’s kind of crazy ‘cause I remember a year ago we were doing ‘happy couples [weekend on The Bachelor]’ and talking about getting married and wanting to do that, even last year, so it’s awesome that the day is finally here.”

