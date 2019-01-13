Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham married in a romantic ceremony in Maui on Saturday, January 12 — and Us Weekly has the exclusive first photo from their wedding!

In the photo taken by Matias Ezcurra, the newlyweds share a sweet kiss as their family and friends applaud. Burnham holds a bouquet of white blooms and is wearing a sleeveless gown with delicate embellishments around the waist, while her groom is dressed in a black suit.

The couple, who met while filming season 22 of The Bachelor in 2017, tied the knot at Haiku Mill in Maui in front of 100 guests including the groom’s close friends Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici. Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiated the ceremony.

In an interview with The View in May, the race car driver said the couple’s wedding venue has a “beautiful, old-world feel, with a lot of vines and greenery,” adding that “it’s not your typical beach wedding. It’s so pretty.”

Us broke the news that Burnham, 27, and Luyendyk, 37 — who proposed during The Bachelor’s “After the Final Rose” special in March 2018 after breaking up with Becca Kufrin — are expecting their first child, a girl, together. “We weren’t trying, but we are so excited,” he told Us. “It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives.”

The couple jetted to Hawaii a few days before the wedding for laid-back festivities that included a helicopter tour of the islands and a rehearsal dinner on a sunset cruise the night before the nuptials.

“Ever since we’ve gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day,” Luyendyk told Us. “It’s been a year. That’s kind of crazy ‘cause I remember a year ago we were doing ‘happy couples [weekend on The Bachelor]’ and talking about getting married and wanting to do that, even last year, so it’s awesome that the day is finally here.”

