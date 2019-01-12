The countdown begins! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham treated their wedding guests to a luxurious rehearsal dinner celebration on Friday, January 11, one day before tying the knot in Hawaii.

The real estate agent, 37, and the swimsuit designer, 27 — who got engaged in March 2018 after falling in love on The Bachelor — hosted an elegant sunset cruise after kicking off their wedding festivities one day earlier with a romantic helicopter ride around the island.

The voyage, which sailed out of Lahaina Harbor, began around 4 p.m. and ended at approximately 6:30 p.m. The entire wedding party, including officiant Chris Harrison, set sail for an adventure filled with whale sightings and a beautiful sunset.

Earlier on Friday, the couple’s guests enjoyed a tour and tasting at pineapple fields.

Scroll down to see Us Weekly’s exclusive photos of the pair’s rehearsal dinner!