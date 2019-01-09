The countdown is on! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham enjoyed a helicopter tour of Hawaii days before they are set to the knot on island.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive photos from their Tuesday, January 8, helicopter ride, Luyendyk Jr., 37, and Burnham, 27, were glowing as they took in the beautiful views.

The couple, who got engaged during season 22 of The Bachelor, are set to wed on Saturday, January 12. Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham are also expecting their first child. Us broke the news earlier this month that the pair are having a baby girl.

“I think, to be honest, in the beginning we were both hoping that we were having a girl,” Burnham told Us exclusively on January 5. “I was really nervous to be a boy mom because I just don’t know that I can relate as well, being a woman relating to a little boy.”

“I have a little brother, and he’s so sweet and I love him to death, but sometimes I don’t really understand why he acts that way he does,” she continued. “I’m feeling a lot more confident in being able to be a girl mom first!”

Luyendyk Jr. added that he’s “very excited” to welcome a daughter. “I won’t have to worry about putting that little boy into a race car anytime soon,” he quipped.

Scroll through to see all of the adorable photos of the bride and groom-to-be: