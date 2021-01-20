Pregnant Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Reveal Twins’ Sexes

Surprise times two! Pregnant Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. announced the sexes of their twins on Tuesday, January 19.

“Alessi is getting a baby BROTHER & a baby SISTER💙 💗,” Burnham wrote via Instagram, sharing a pic of the couple and their little one holding pink and blue balloons. “We couldn’t be more excited!”

“BOY! GIRL! How did we get so lucky @laurenluyendyk?! So excited to meet the @luyendyktwins,” the former Bachelor lead captioned his own Instagram post.

The Bachelor alums shared their pregnancy news in December 2020. “And then 2020 completely redeemed itself,” the race car driver, 39, wrote via Instagram at the time.

The Shades of Rose designer, 29, added with a post of her own: “It’s hard to know what to say right now. I’ve been crying on and off for the past three months. Right now is no different. So so grateful.”

The Virginia native joked two days later that she and the former Bachelorette contestant had “left out one small detail.” She posted ultrasound photos showing “Twin A” and “Twin B.”

Her husband also posted pictures of their “two little miracles,” writing, “Love them with all my heart already.”

The couple, who are already the parents of daughter Alessi, 19 months, said in a December 2020 Instagram Story Q&A that their doctors “believe” the twins are fraternal. “Our twins are di/di twins!” Burnham explained at the time.

She added that her first trimester had been “intense,” writing, “I was sick with Alessi 8-12 weeks, but nothing like what it’s been this time. I was nauseous starting at six weeks and still am every day now. I take unisom and B6 every night for it, but I think it wears off around 3 p.m. [because] that’s when I start to feel sick again most days. I am also turned off by most foods, so I’ve tried forcing myself to eat stuff to make the nausea go away (don’t recommend lol).”

While the pregnant star’s symptoms have become “less intense,” she still experiences migraines “every afternoon [and] night,” which she has deemed “worth it” for two bundles of joy.

Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. met and fell in love on season 22 of The Bachelorette and tied the knot in January 2019 in Hawaii. They welcomed their daughter four months later, then suffered a miscarriage in May 2020.

By August 2020, the Bachelor Nation members were “trying” to conceive again. “This will be our second month,” Burnham exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “I was always afraid that it wouldn’t work. I think that’s kind of a valid fear if you’ve gone through something like that or just a fear of having to go through it again. So that’s scary, but you can’t really think of all the scary things you just have to move on.”

Her and Luyendyk Jr.’s twins are due in July.