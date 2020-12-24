No one said it’d be easy! Pregnant Lauren Burnham got real about her harshest symptoms after confirming that she and Arie Luyendyk Jr. are expecting twins.

“Omg … my first trimester has been something else!” the Virginia native, 29, wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 23, during a candid Q&A with her followers. “I was sick w/ Alessi 8-12 weeks, but nothing like what it’s been this time.”

Burnham and the former Bachelor, 39, welcomed daughter Alessi in May 2019, five months after tying the knot. After suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in May, Burnham revealed her pregnancy earlier this month. The twosome later announced via Instagram that they are having twins. While she couldn’t be more thrilled to be expanding her family, the Shades of Rose designer hasn’t had an easy path so far.

“I was nauseous starting at 6 weeks & still am every day now,” she wrote on Wednesday. “I take unisom & B6 every night for it, but I think it wears off around 3 p.m. [because] that’s when I start to feel sick again most days. I am also turned off by most foods, so I’ve tried forcing myself to eat stuff to make the nausea go away (don’t recommend lol).”

Her sickness has become “less intense” over time, but Burnham added that she experiences migraines “every afternoon/night.” However uncomfortable she might be, the symptoms are “all worth it” if it means welcoming two new bundles of joy.

The duo shared the shocking moment they found out about their twins in a YouTube video. “Two? No way. Oh, my God. You’re kidding me. Are you serious?” the former racing driver asked the doctor during his wife’s ultrasound appointment.

Shortly after breaking the big news, Burnham gave her social media followers more details about babies No. 2 and 3.

“Our twins are di/di twins!” she wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 22. “Our doctors believe they are fraternal.”

Though she fears she might “never get to sleep again,” the pregnant star is looking forward to seeing how Alessi, now 19 months, bonds with her siblings.

“The biggest excitement is seeing Alessi with them later, just knowing she’ll always have two playmates,” Burnham wrote on Tuesday. “She also loves taking care of her ‘babies’ now so I can’t wait to see her take care of them.”