Ideal timing? Lauren Burnham opened up about how Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s battle with coronavirus helped her hide her pregnancy with baby No. 2.

The former Bachelor, 39, revealed the couple have “known for a while” that they were expecting in a YouTube video posted on Saturday, December 19. However, they tried to keep the news under wraps.

“It’s been so hard to keep it a secret. That’s why I haven’t been — if you guys follow me on social media — I’ve been a little bit MIA ‘cause I have a really hard time not being transparent, so I’ve been hiding,” Burnham, 29, elaborated. “I’ve also been really sick, so that’s another reason why. I tried to, like, throw everyone off and say Arie got COVID.”

Luyendyk Jr. then chimed in, “Well, I did get COVID,” to which the Shades of Rose founder replied, “He did get COVID, but also at the same time, I had really bad morning sickness, so that was another reason why I wasn’t on there much.”

Apart from her morning sickness, the Bachelorette alum assured viewers that Burnham has had a “smooth” pregnancy so far, but she noted that she still has “a little bit of PTSD” after a miscarriage earlier this year.

“I had to wait the whole time this time just for my mental state, to make sure everything was good,” she explained of why she delayed telling fans she is pregnant, adding that she was “one day shy of 12 weeks” when they filmed the YouTube video.

Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. announced via Instagram on Saturday that they are expecting. “It’s hard to know what to say right now,” she wrote. “I’ve been crying on and off for the past 3 months…right now is no different. So so grateful.”

The former race car driver, for his part, gushed: “And then 2020 completely redeemed itself!”

The pair married in January 2019 after meeting on season 22 of The Bachelor. They welcomed daughter Alessi in May 2019 and revealed one year later that they suffered a miscarriage.

Luyendyk Jr. tested positive for coronavirus in November and isolated from Burnham and their daughter during his illness.