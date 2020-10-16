Stopping pregnancy speculation in its tracks! Lauren Burnham set the record straight after drinking a non-alcoholic beverage with Arie Luyendyk Jr.

“We have Martinelli’s so we can have little fake mimosas,” the Virginia native, 28, said in a Wednesday, October 14, YouTube video. “No one’s pregnant here so don’t get any ideas.”

She and the former Bachelor, 39, became parents in May 2019 when their daughter, Alessi, now 16 months, arrived. While the former reality stars found out in May that they were pregnant with baby No. 2, they suffered a miscarriage.

“We made so many plans,” the Bachelor Nation members captioned their YouTube reveal at the time. “We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi’s little brother/sister.”

The Shades of Rose designer opened up in September about how “emotional” she was feeling after the pregnancy loss, writing on her Instagram Story that she’d “taken more pregnancy tests” than she wanted to admit.

“Each one has been a big fat no,” Burnham added at the time. “I was actually convinced I was pregnant this month only to find out yesterday that I wasn’t.”

Earlier that same month, the season 22 contestant revealed she was “discouraged” while trying to conceive a second child.

“We have been trying for a couple of months,” the former tech salesperson explained at the time. “I know it’s not been long yet, but since our miscarriage we’ve wanted another baby so bad. I know it’s not been long yet, but since our miscarriage we’ve been sad and discouraged the last couple of months because of it but trying to stay positive. It will happen when it’s our time.”

Burnham exclusively told Us Weekly in May that she was previously on the fence about giving Alessi a younger sibling.

“We want more [kids], but there was one point where I questioned whether I would ever do that again,” she told Us. “It was the end of my pregnancy that really made me question it. It was really difficult. I could barely breathe or talk. I think I just had way too much ice cream, so I gained a lot more weight than I should have, and it made things really difficult for me. So I won’t do that the next time.”