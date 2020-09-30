Keeping it candid. Lauren Burnham spoke honestly to her Instagram followers about trying to conceive her and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s second child.

“I feel like I’ve been so distant on here lately, and I hate it,” the Shades of Rose designer, 28, wrote on her Monday, September 28, Instagram Story. “I’ve had a pretty emotional last six months dealing with our pregnancy, the miscarriage and trying to get pregnant again. I got pregnant with [our daughter], Alessi, so unexpectedly that I never envisioned us struggling like this with our second.”

The Virginia native went on to say that she has “taken more pregnancy tests” than she’d like to admit, noting, “Each one has been a big fat no. I was actually convinced I was pregnant this month only to find out yesterday that I wasn’t.”

She and the former Bachelor, 39, revealed in May that they had suffered a pregnancy loss. “A little over a month ago, we got the most exciting news and we found out that we were pregnant with our second baby,” the former ABC personalities wrote alongside the YouTube announcement. “We made so many plans. We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi’s little brother/sister.”

Earlier this month, Burnham wrote on her Instagram Story that she felt “discouraged” while waiting for baby No. 2.

“We have been trying for a couple of months,” the former tech salesperson explained at the time. “I know it’s not been long yet, but since our miscarriage we’ve wanted another baby so bad. I know it’s not been long yet, but since our miscarriage we’ve been sad and discouraged the last couple of months because of it but trying to stay positive.”

The former reality star concluded, “It will happen when it’s our time.”

She and Luyendyk Jr. met and fell in love on season 22 of The Bachelor. They tied the knot in January 2019 in Hawaii and welcomed Alessi four months later.