Looking back on their little one’s first year! Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s daughter, Alessi, is growing leaps and bounds.

“This age is so cool,” the season 22 Bachelor, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, May 18, while promoting his wife’s upcoming clothing line. “She’s learning something new every day, and she’s starting to pick up on little things and say words here and there. She’s so close to walking on her own, and every day is something fun and new and exciting.”

The race car driver added, “I feel like this year has flown by. On one hand, it feels like it’s been a long time, but the next, it’s gone by like that.”

The Netherlands native went on to tell Us that the 11-month-old repeats “everything” her parents say.

Burnham, 28, chimed in, “She still hasn’t said mama, which is disappointing, but she says, dada, she says turtle. She tries to say birdie. … I swear, she’s going to be two before she says mama.”

The Virginia native gave birth to their baby girl on May 29, 2019 and gets “emotional” think about how fast her first year has flown by. “I just sit back and watch her a lot,” Burnham said. “I’m trying to take in all the moments. It’s really sweet.”

When it comes to celebrating Alessi’s birthday, the Bachelor Nation members are planning on “a really cute set-up in the backyard with balloons, a ‘Happy Birthday, Alessi’ sign and a little chair for her to have a cake smash.”

The fashion designer added of the upcoming festivities: “We’ll probably swim and have her grandparents over, maybe some of our friends.”

The Bachelorette alum has already purchased a present for his daughter. “I got her a remote control Range Rover that I can steer,” Luyendyk Jr. revealed. “She sits in it, and I can steer it for her.”

Later this summer, the couple will be celebrating the launch of Burnham’s clothing line. “It’s based around the girl on the go, travel-inspired stuff that you can wear whether you’re traveling, going to work, school, brunch, that kind of stuff,” she told Us of the pieces, out in August.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi