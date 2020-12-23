Babies No. 2 and 3! Pregnant Lauren Burnham opened up about her twin pregnancy in a Tuesday, December 22, Instagram Q&A.

“Our twins are di/di twins!” the Bachelor alum, 29, wrote alongside ultrasound photos. “Our doctors believe they are fraternal.”

The Virginia native, who also shares daughter Alessi, 19 months, with Arie Luyendyk Jr., went on to share her “biggest fear” about having twins, joking, “I’ll never get to sleep again.”

The pregnant star added, “The biggest excitement is seeing Alessi, with them later just knowing she’ll always have two playmates. She also loves taking care of her ‘babies’ now so I can’t wait to see her take care of them.”

Burnham shared her pregnancy news on Saturday, December 19, with an Instagram video. “It’s hard to know what to say right now,” the Bachelor Nation member wrote. “I’ve been crying on and off for the past 3 months. Right now is no different. So so grateful.”

Two days later, she and the Bachelorette alum, 39, revealed they have twins on the way. “We maaaay have left out one small detail,” the expectant star joked via Instagram on Monday, December 21.

The former reality stars previously suffered a miscarriage in May while trying to expand their family. On Tuesday, Burnham opened up about how she was still coping with the pregnancy loss.

“[I’ve been] thinking that the soul of that little one was waiting for the next time I got pregnant to come back,” she explained. “For whatever reason, he/she/I wasn’t ready at the time. Now I guess the time was right! … Not to get too sappy, but when I first found out we were having twins, the one thing I said to Arie was that I was so grateful. I felt like I got that baby back, and I got another one too.”

As for Luyendyk Jr., the race car driver wrote via Instagram that “2020 has completely redeemed itself” and he can’t wait to welcome “two little miracles” to their family. “Love them with all my heart already,” the Netherlands native added.