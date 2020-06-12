Giving thanks. Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham opened up about the encouragement they received after announcing their miscarriage news.

“Thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown us over the past week,” the Virginia native, 28, said in a Tuesday, June 9, YouTube video. “It’s been a tough time for us. It’s been a tough time for everybody in the world, obviously. There’s a lot happening.”

While Burnham spoke, the couple’s 12-month-old daughter, Alessi, kissed her face over and over.

The former Bachelor, 38, chimed in, “We’ve read a lot of your comments. So much overwhelming support for us, and it just really put a smile on our faces because this has been a really tough week especially for Lauren, but we’re getting through it day by day.”

The former reality stars revealed on May 30 that they had suffered a pregnancy loss.

“A little over a month ago, we got the most exciting news and we found out that we were pregnant with our second baby,” the former ABC personalities captioned their YouTube reveal. “We made so many plans. We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi’s little brother/sister.”

They went on to write, “We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn’t get the happy story we had hoped for. We decided to share this part of our journey with you, because well, we share everything with you! But also because we hope that by talking about this we can make other couples going through these times a little less lonely.”

Earlier that same month, Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. told Us Weekly exclusively that they want to give Alessi a sibling. “We want more [kids], but there was one point where I questioned whether I would ever do that again,” the fashion designer told Us at the time, describing how “difficult” her weight gain was during the end of her first pregnancy.

“I could barely breathe or talk,” Burnham shared. “I won’t do that next time.”

She and the Bachelorette alum tied the knot in January 2019 in Hawaii, four months before welcoming their baby girl.