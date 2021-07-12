Bonding with her babies! Lauren Burnham has been open about her breast-feeding journey with her three children over the years.

The Virginia native became a mom in May 2019 when her and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s daughter Alessi arrived. Two months later, the Shades of Rose designer exclusively told Us Weekly that while nursing “looked so easy,” it “definitely” was not.

“No one told me that if you’re a first-time mom, sometimes your milk doesn’t come in right away,” Burnham explained in July 2019. “So I had to supplement her with formula, and I was really upset about that. I didn’t give up on it, and I went to a lactation specialist when I was dealing with painful engorgement issues. She helped teach my baby how to latch properly and after that, everything’s been great.”

The former Bachelor commended his wife one month prior for “getting breast-feeding down,” calling the process “difficult.”

The Bachelor Nation members wanted to give Alessi a sibling but tragically suffered a miscarriage in May 2020. The former reality stars announced seven months later that they were pregnant with twins.

Burnham exclusively told Us in May 2021 that she was “nervous” about not getting enough sleep when the two newborns arrived.

“One will wake up and want to eat, and then they’ll wake the other one up and they’ll want to eat at the same time,” she told Us at the time. “I just see that going downhill really fast. … I’ll wake up and feed one. After that, I’ll just hand that baby off to Arie who can change them and get them back to sleep. And then I’ll feed the other one.”

Although her goal was to “breast-feed both of them,” she noted, “I’m not really sure how that’s going to go.”

Burnham was also afraid to have a C-section, explaining, “Surgery is kind of scary to me. So I’m nervous about having a C-section because both of my kids are breech. There is a possibility that will happen.”

Senna and Lux did arrive via C-section the following month. Burnham has since shared multiple photos feeding the little ones via Instagram.

Keep scrolling to see empowering photos of the fashion designer breast-feeding and pumping milk over the years.