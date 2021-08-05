Breast-feeding both babies! Lauren Burnham reflected on her nursing journey in a Thursday, August 5, social media upload.

“World breastfeeding week. A celebration of one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” the Bachelor alum, 29, wrote via Instagram. “I’m in awe of all the ladies that make it look so effortless and even the ones who don’t. You. Are. Superheroes.”

In the sweet shot, the Virginia native looked down while nursing her 1-month-old twins, Senna and Lux.

The Shades of Rose designer, who is also the mother of daughter Alessi, 2, welcomed her newborns in June.

“My sweet babies,” she captioned a hospital photo at the time. “Looking forward to double the diapers, double the feedings, double the snuggles. Can’t wait to have you both home.”

The following month, Burnham was hospitalized with mastitis, a breast tissue inflammation that can lead to an infection.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. kept his followers updated on her condition in July, writing via Instagram: “Not good, mastitis is getting worse on antibiotics. Hate this for her. IV, antibiotics and scans for any abscess. She’s been through a lot this week.”

The former Bachelor, 39, noted that he had been “up all weekend with the babies,” writing, “Surviving over here haha.”

The Netherlands native wed Burnham in January 2019 in Hawaii, and they became parents four months later.

Alessi is a “cool” kid, Luyendyk Jr. exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020. “She’s learning something new every day, and she’s starting to pick up on little things and say words here and there,” he explained. “She’s so close to walking on her own, and every day is something fun and new and exciting. I feel like this year has flown by. On one hand, it feels like it’s been a long time, but the next, it’s gone by like that.”

His wife chimed in, “I just sit back and watch her a lot. I’m trying to take in all the moments. It’s really sweet. She still hasn’t said mama, which is disappointing, but she says, dada, she says turtle. She tries to say birdie. … I swear, she’s going to be 2 before she says mama.”

Since becoming a big sister, Alessi wants to hold her younger siblings “every minute.” Luyendyk Jr. wrote via Instagram in June: “All of a sudden she seems so big to me! Already the best big sister and is so loving. … Cuter than words could describe.”