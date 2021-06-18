Celebrating seven days! Lauren Burnham gave a sneak peek of her twins’ “first week of life” on Friday, June 18.

“My sweet babies,” the Bachelor alum, 29, captioned an Instagram slideshow of her and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s infant son and daughter. “Looking forward to double the diapers, double the feedings, double the snuggles. Can’t wait to have you both home.”

Fellow Bachelor Nation member Jenna Cooper commented on the social media upload: “The most precious pics. So happy for y’all! And yes, let’s get that little Angel home too! Keeping your whole fam in my prayers.”

Burnham and the former Bachelor, 39, welcomed their babies on June 11, sharing the news via Instagram the following day. On Tuesday, June 15, the former reality stars brought their baby boy, Lux, home, but his twin sister stayed at the hospital. (The couple, who also share Alessi, 2, have yet to reveal their youngest daughter’s name.)

“Today is so bittersweet. Little sis has to stay behind for now,” the Shades of Rose designer told her Instagram followers at the time. “I’ve never felt heartbreak like this. Pls say prayers for our girl. 2/3 of my heart right here.”

In the Virginia native’s Monday, June 14, birth vlog, a nurse hinted at the reason for the little one’s health issues.

“Babies transition really quickly during the first 12 hours of life,” the hospital employee said in the YouTube video. “Some babies need it for a couple days. Just depends. When the doctor comes back over and if she’s still needing respiratory support for a few more hours, she might get a chest X-ray just to see a better picture of what’s going on.”

Later in the footage, Burnham visibly teared up while visiting the infant in the NICU. She was “emotional” heading home with Lux, although he was doing “so good.”

Luyendyk Jr. chimed in, saying that his wife was having a “tough time.” The Netherlands native asked their followers to “cross [their] fingers” for their daughter’s recovery.

The racecar driver praised his wife via Instagram, writing that he had “never been prouder” of the fashion designer. “She is the strongest woman I know and I’m lucky to be on this incredible journey with her,” Luyendyk Jr. gushed.

