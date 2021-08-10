The best balance! Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. have tweaked their sleeping arrangements to best raise their three little ones.

“We now have started to figure it out,” the former Bachelor, 39, said of 1-month-old twins Senna and Lux’s sleeping schedules in a Monday, August 9, YouTube video. “Some nights, it is complete chaos. One wakes up at 10, the other at midnight, the other at 2 and by the time you know it, you’ve gone through the whole night and haven’t slept.”

To combat that, the Netherlands native added, “I’ll sleep in the twins’ room, I’ll take a night. Lauren will sleep in the twins’ room the next night just to give each other a full night’s rest. And the person who has the full night’s rest handles [our 2-year-old daughter], Alessi, in the morning. It’s working pretty good.”

The Bachelor Nation members welcomed their babies in June, and parenting twins has been “very, very hard,” Luyendyk Jr. said. He noted that “the good outweighs the bad, obviously.”

When the former reality stars feel like they’re “not gonna make it,” they pick up each other’s slack. “If she’s having a mental breakdown, I get it together,” the Bachelorette alum explained. “That is what makes us great at coparenting. We can sense when the other needs a little bit more heavy lifting on the parenting end.”

Burnham, 29, chimed in, “We do a good job balancing out. We can’t both break down at the same time. One of us has to man up … [and] stop complaining.”

While the former ABC personalities are currently just “surviving” raising their newborns, they’re “already been on a couple dates” to keep the romance alive in their marriage.

“Always making time for us, that’s the most important thing,” the Shades of Rose designer, who wed Luyendyk Jr. in January 2019, said. “Even if you’re only talking about your kids on a date, which you should refrain from, it’s good to just have alone time as a couple.”

The couple went on to describe the Virginia native’s C-section, as well as her mastitis hospitalization last month. The breast tissue infection “forced” Burnham to wean her infants, which “upset” her, she said.

Despite the ups and downs, Luyendyk Jr. called their first seven weeks with Senna and Lux “so rewarding.”