Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. love their little ones! The Bachelor Nation members are often posting pictures of their fun-filled life with their three kids.

The Bachelor alums met and fell in love on season 22 of the ABC show. While the Netherlands native initially gave his final rose to Becca Kufrin, he and the Minnesota native broke up before he proposed to Burnham. The pair tied the knot in January 2019 in Hawaii.

Prior to their nuptials, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. Alessi arrived in May 2019.

The little one was growing up to be a “cool” kid, Luyendyk Jr. exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of celebrating her 1st birthday in May 2020.

“She’s learning something new every day, and she’s starting to pick up on little things and say words here and there,” the race car driver gushed at the time. “She’s so close to walking on her own, and every day is something fun and new and exciting. I feel like this year has flown by. On one hand, it feels like it’s been a long time, but the next, it’s gone by like that.”

His wife chimed in, “I just sit back and watch her a lot. I’m trying to take in all the moments. It’s really sweet. She still hasn’t said mama, which is disappointing, but she says, dada, she says turtle. She tries to say birdie. … I swear, she’s going to be 2 before she says mama.”

That same month, the former reality stars suffered a miscarriage — but they announced in December 2020 that they had conceived again. “It’s hard to know what to say right now,” Burnham captioned her Instagram reveal at the time, alongside a rainbow emoji. “I’ve been crying on and off for the past three months. Right now is no different. So so grateful.”

Two days later, the former ABC personalities noted that they had “left out one small detail.” They shared ultrasound photos showing that they had twins on the way.

The infants were born via C-section in June 2021. “@Luyendyktwins are here!” the former Bachelor told his Instagram followers at the time. “Momma and babies are doing great, and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for all the support.”

