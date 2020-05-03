That’s that! Tia Mowry has decided she is all set with her and Cory Hardrict’s two children after quarantining with them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I no longer need therapy [to make a decision about baby No. 3],” the actress, 41, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, April 29, while promoting her line of vitamins, Anser. “No to the no to the no to the no to the no. I was so confused [before]. I didn’t know what I wanted. One minute I was like, yes, the next minute I was like, no. But being in quarantine has really made me realize I’m good.”

The Sister, Sister alum, who shares Cree, 8, and Cairo, 23 months, with Hardrict, 40, previously told Us exclusively that she was on the fence about adding another baby to their brood.

“I really have to figure this out,” the Whole New You author said in September 2019. “I do’t know what’s tugging.”

When it comes to social distancing with her family of four, the former reality star has a strict schedule, from “intentionally” waking up early to get work done to making her kids breakfast.

“It’s like Groundhog Day,” the Tia & Tamera alum joked with Us on Wednesday. “Cree goes to school and then after that, I’ll let the kids get on their iPads. I’m not the type of mom that’s like, ‘No iPads during this quarantine.’ I mean, really, what [else] are you going to do?

Mowry went on to tell Us, “After lunch, I’ll put Cairo down for a nap … for a good maybe two hours. Sometimes I’ll nap with her. After that, I start my nighttime routine. Just getting dinner ready, feeding the kids, giving them their baths and then I go to bed and it starts all over again.”

With so much going on, the Family Reunion star is trying to focus on self-care. “It’s really important, especially when you’re a mom and you’re a working mom and you’re a wife, or if you have people in quarantine with you, it’s really important that you allow yourself space … so you can stay sane,” Mowry explained. “I want to make sure that I take care of myself from the inside out.”

The Oh, Baby! author does that by taking supplements from her own line, which leaves her feeling “recharged.” Mowry cofounded Anser after having health and fertility issues, creating a line connecting with people who don’t feel represented or included to encourage them to take charge of their health.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi