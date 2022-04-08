James Van Der Beek Was Done Having Kids Before Son Jeremiah Arrived

Gushing over his little guy! Four months after welcoming son Jeremiah, James Van Der Beek revealed that his and Kimberly Van Der Beek’s sixth child was an unexpected arrival.

“Thank god for the surprises,” the actor, 45, captioned a Thursday, April 7, Instagram slideshow with the little one. “For the detours. For those times the universe heard my plans and said: ‘Yeah, that’s cute… try THIS.’”

The Dawson’s Creek alum noted that he and the 40-year-old Washington native “weren’t trying for more kids” to join Olivia, 11, Joshua, 10, Annabel, 8, Emilia, 6, and Gwendolyn, 3.

“We were done,” the Connecticut native explained. “But fortunately, this chunky little angel knew better. And when I hold him, I’m reminded of the benevolent forces out there likely laughing at my agenda and waiting for me to toss my ‘clarity’ for an upgraded reality. Thank god for surprises … and thank god we SUCK at not getting pregnant.”

In the social media upload, James kissed his baby boy’s forehead while watching the sunset.

The Varsity Blues star announced Jeremiah’s “safe and happy arrival” in November 2021, telling his Instagram followers that he calls the infant “Remi.”

The Drew University grad wrote, “After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet. Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out. But we found a doctor here in Texas who diagnosed the last two as having been caused by an: ‘incompetent cervix.’ … A simple surgical cerclage was done, removed at full-term, @vanderkimberly gave birth naturally on the ranch and here we are.”

In a post of her own, Kimberly thanked her son for being a member of their family. “Life is so full I don’t have the words,” she wrote at the time.

The couple have been open about their pregnancy losses over the years, sharing their miscarriage stories in 2019 and 2020. The pair’s fertility struggles led to making “drastic changes” in their lives, the Pose alum wrote via Instagram ahead of his family’s October 2020 move to Texas.

The previous month, Kimberly told “The Make Down” podcast hosts that she and her husband wanted to “ground themselves a little bit more into nature,” gushing, “L.A. has been a magical place for many years for me. So much life has been lived here. I’m going to go through a process to leave. I mean, I birthed three kids in the home I’m living in. But you know, I gotta get out of the concrete jungle for a little bit.”