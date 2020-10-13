Starting over! James Van Der Beek and his family have reached their new Texas home after a weeklong road trip.

“We’ve landed,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, captioned a Tuesday, October 13, Instagram slideshow. “In the last 10 months, we’ve had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put [my wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek], in the hospital, we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god), a business colleague I hired hijacked the project and stabbed me in the back, I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show, [Dancing With the Stars], I was favored to win in front of the whole world and my mom, [Melinda Weber], died. And a shut-down [due to the coronavirus pandemic].”

The actor went on to write, “All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities … and landed us here. Overflowing with profound gratitude today.”

He and the Washington native, 38, documented their move from California last month. “Sometimes a fuller life begins with an empty house,” the Varsity Blues star wrote via Instagram in September. “Leaving Los Angeles incredibly grateful for all the friends and memories we’ve made here. Onto the next big adventure!”

Kimberly shared their motivations in a “The Make Down” podcast episode, explaining, “I think we’re in a time right now where people are wanting to ground themselves a little bit more into nature. And L.A. has been a magical place for many years for me. So much life has been lived here. I’m going to go through a process to leave. I mean, I birthed three kids in the home I’m living in. But you know, I gotta get out of the concrete jungle for a little bit.”

The family of six spent 10 days on the road to Texas along with their “two new rescue pups.” Kimberly shared shots of the canines in September, writing, “Their names are Windsor (blue eyed gray one) and Able. Able means breath. And we need a lot of breath right now. Rocky and Skye bonded with them right away.”

Keep scrolling to see James and Kimberly’s Texas arrival with Olivia, 10, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2.