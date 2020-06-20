James Van Der Beek Reveals Wife Kimberly Suffered Another Miscarriage

James Van Der Beek revealed on Saturday, June 20, that his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, had another miscarriage, seven months after a previous loss.

“After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 43, captioned two Instagram photos of his wife lying in bed with their daughter. “This time, we kept the news to ourselves. But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in… the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body.”

“We rushed @vanderkimberly to the hospital by ambulance for another harrowing night of blood transfusions,” James continued. “And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life – but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically) – something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share: We’ve got to take better care of each other.”

“The world is in pain right now,” the former Dawson’s Creek star continued. “There’s denial, shock, numbness, anger – all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed. And there are no words to ease that pain… to make the process hurt less or to solve it quickly. But the way out of it? Starts with an open, broken-hearted contemplation of this question: How can we take better care of each other?”

He concluded his post with a message “to all the families who have gone through this… you are not alone.”

Kimberly, 37 — who shares Olivia, 9, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4, and Gwendolyn, 2, with her husband of almost 10 years — posted James’ pics on her Instagram Story, writing, “Last weekend… (miscarried at 17 weeks, again).”

The couple revealed in November that they’d miscarried their baby boy while the Varsity Blues star was competing on DWTS. At the time, she posted on Instagram about the devastating loss, writing that she almost lost her life in the emergency room.

James revealed in his own Instagram post that the couple were “Wrecked. Devastated. In shock,” adding that they’d “been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being. Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one.”

Kimberly opened up in September 2018 about previously suffering three miscarriages “all around 10 weeks gestation.” In an Instagram post showing the couple cradling a newborn Gwendolyn, she said that each loss broke her heart. “I was devastated every single time,” she admitted. “After one of them, I sat in the shower crying for almost five hours. Thankfully I am fully at peace with them all now and have five children.”