



On their own time. James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, are still healing after she suffered a miscarriage last month.

“Still in repair. Discovering that healing happens at its own pace. Not the pace you’d like, and definitely not the pace at which the world keeps on moving … But it happens,” the 42-year-old actor captioned a sweet selfie of the couple on Friday, December 13. “And there’s beauty in allowing yourself to be exactly where you’re at. (Plus, it’s not like you really have a choice, anyway 💜).”

A month after James announced that Kimberly, 37, was pregnant with baby No. 6 on Dancing With the Stars, he revealed that she suffered a miscarriage.

“My wife Kimberly went through every expectant parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” he said on the November 18 episode of the ABC dancing competition. “The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond. You never know why these things happen. That’s what I’ve been telling my kids.”

The couple, who wed in 2010, share Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, nearly 18 months.

James’ former Dawson’s Creek costar Mary-Margaret Humes, who played his mother for all six seasons of the teen drama, sent him love on Friday.

“In my mind this picture should be captioned … ‘You will forever be my always’ … sending you both continuous love each day…MM💞,” she wrote.

Katie Holmes, who starred as Joey Potter on the WB hit, sent her support by “liking” the pic.

One day after the heartbreaking announcement — and James’ subsequent elimination from DWTS — Kimberly revealed that she almost died following the tragic miscarriage.

“In 48 hours, we lost our baby — boy, by the way — and I almost lost my life, which is not a story that has been told, but at some point, I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room,” she said on November 19. “And James got eliminated from Dancing With the Stars. I’m pretty shocked.”

The twosome returned to the ballroom during the DWTS season 28 finale to watch Hannah Brown take home and mirrorball trophy.