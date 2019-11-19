Sending support. Jenna Dewan, Busy Philipps and more celebrities sent their love to James and Kimberly Van Der Beek after the actor announced his wife’s miscarriage on Dancing With the Stars on Monday, November 18.

“My wife Kimberly went through every expectant parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” James, 42, shared through tears during the semifinals episode of the ABC series. “The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond. You never know why these things happen. That’s what I’ve been telling my kids.”

Shortly after the announcement, the Dawson’s Creek alum, who shares Olivia, 9, Joshua, 7, Annabel, 5, Emilia, 3, and Gwendolyn, 17 months, with Kimberly, posted a photo of his wife in the hospital.

“Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April… has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life,” James wrote via Instagram. “We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being,” he wrote in the post. “Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one. Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time. As many of you have said, “There are no words…” and it’s true. Which is why in a time like this it’s enough to know that you’re there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today.”

After his emotional foxtrot, James and his partner Emma Slater landed in the bottom two and were subsequently sent home. Kimberly shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories after the episode aired.

“In 48 hours, we lost our baby — boy, by the way — and I almost lost my life, which is not a story that has been told, but at some point, I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room,” the 37-year-old said. “And James got eliminated from Dancing With the Stars. I’m pretty shocked.”

Scroll through to see which stars sent love to the couple after their heartbreaking loss: