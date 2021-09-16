Fab four! Kim Kardashian doesn’t want any more kids after welcoming North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kanye West.

When Ellen DeGeneres asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, whether she’s going to “have another baby” or is “done” on Wednesday, September 15, the makeup mogul replied, “Yes, yes, [I’m done], I think. … I have a lot of kids. I’m done.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 63, joked, “I’m telling you you’re done.”

The KKW Beauty creator’s comment came seven months after she filed for divorce from West, 44. Since their split, the Los Angeles native has continued to support her estranged husband at his DONDA listening parties.

“Kanye wants to get back with Kim, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He sees the two of them together and wants to make that a reality now. He has been trying to get back in her good graces again and it seems to be working. … The kids are also a huge factor. Kim would love to bring their family back together.”

In March 2020, Kardashian told The View cohosts that quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic had convinced her to stop having children.

“Being at home with four kids — if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door,” the Skims creator joked at the time. “It’s really tough.”

The former E! personality added at the time: “I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world that this has been [great]. I think the family bonding part of it all — [we’re] going on walks outside [and we’ve] watched every single movie you could possibly imagine. … Being their teacher too … [I have] newfound respect for teachers. They deserve so much. It’s been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the backburner and just focus on the kids.”

Kardashian told Laura Wasser the previous month that she could “do two more” but didn’t think that she should.

“I just can’t do more because I really want to go to school and I really want to do all this stuff,” she explained during the February 2020 “All’s Fair” podcast episode. “I’d have to go through [in vitro fertilization]. I’m gonna turn 40 — I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four’s good.”