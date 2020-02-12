Mixed feelings! Even though Kim Kardashian thinks she and husband Kanye West could handle expanding their family, she’s against the idea.

“I could do two more, but I just don’t think I should,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, revealed on the Tuesday, February 11, episode of Laura Wasser’s “All’s Fair” podcast. “I just can’t do more ’cause I really want to go to school and I really want to do all this stuff. I’d have to go through [in vitro fertilization]. I’m gonna turn 40 — I don’t want to be an old mom. I think four’s good.”

When the attorney, 51, said that the reality star wants to “pay enough attention” to North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 9 months, Kardashian agreed.

“That’s the thing,” the makeup mogul said. “I want to pay attention. I think everyone needs attention. And just seeing how my mom, [Kris Jenner], is 64 and we still don’t stop bugging her … at [almost] 40, I’m calling her daily, all day long.”

In August 2019, the KKW Beauty creator admitted that four children is “all [she] can handle” at the moment with how “busy” she is. “I love my babies so much,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “Each one of [them] needs so much attention.”

The E! personality gave a glimpse of her family’s “morning madness” last month with a photo of their breakfast. Kardashian and West, 42, sat with Saint between them, while North stood with a dog under her arm, Chicago ate and Psalm rested on the table.

The Grammy winner has recently been on a “no-help kick,” his wife shared on The View in September 2019. “I can’t even begin to tell you what getting ready in the morning is like. … I’m … like, ‘OK, then you try the morning,’ and I’ll see my daughter with hair out to here. I think he gets it a little bit.”

The little ones “just want Mom and Dad,” the Los Angeles native said at the time.