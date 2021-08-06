Always and forever! Kim Kardashian showed up in Georgia once again to cheer on her estranged husband, Kanye West, at a listening party for his new album, Donda.

Fans first went wild after the Skims owner, 40, shared a photo of a Balenciaga ski mask and gloves to her Instagram Story on Thursday, August 5. The accessories were eerily reminiscent of the looks that West, 44, has been sporting as he works on and promotes the album.

Later, Kardashian shared a photo of the “Bound 2” rapper suspended from the ceiling at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium via Twitter. “#DONDA,” she wrote.

West’s 10th album was originally set for release last month. While the date was pushed back to Friday, August 6, it still didn’t drop. Nevertheless, event attendees were able to pick up some of the record’s most telling lyrics about the beauty mogul.

On one track, the Chicago native discussed the pair’s home in Hidden Hills, California.

“Sixty million dollar home, never went home to it,” he said, later adding, “Ask Kim, What do you love?/Hard to find what the truth is.”

In another, he repeated the phrase “I’m losing my family” — a lyric that fans were quick to discuss after his July 18 listening party.

Us Weekly confirmed in February that the reality star had filed for divorce from the Grammy winner after almost a decade together. The news came one month after Us confirmed Kardashian and West, 43, were in settlement talks. The pair share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June, the California native opened up about the split — and what ultimately went wrong in their marriage.

“It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part,” she told host Andy Cohen. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

Kardashian also added that she will always support her ex.

“We have an amazing coparenting relationship, and I respect him so much and I think we’ll have — I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan,” she said. “He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

Last month, the entire family reunited for a trip to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.

“They came in as a normal family who was there to have fun,” an insider shared after their excursion. “They had a really great time with the kids and everyone looked really happy and in a good mood. The kids were running around and laughing.”