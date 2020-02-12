Family of five! Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey are all set with their three kids and aren’t planning on adding any more babies to their brood.

“[The kids are] 7, 5, 3 and no más,” the actress, 39, said, which is Spanish for “no more,” during a Tuesday, February 11, Tamron Hall appearance. “The shop is closed.”

The former beauty queen went on to say, “I never want to disrespect the intensity and the blessing of getting pregnant. I understand how hard it is for some people and how some people can’t even adopt without having a lot of difficulty, and we’ve been very blessed and lucky to have three beautiful healthy, crazy beautiful kids. So in my mind, and in my pocketbook, no, but in my heart, if we had another …”

Tamron Hall waved this off, replying, “As a woman who went through IVF at 49, I’m not discouraged or saddened when you say ‘I don’t want to have any more kids.’ … Part of our show is: ‘Live your life and don’t defend your life.’ You’re just saying, ‘I don’t want any more kids,’ that doesn’t mean you’re not rooting for somebody else.’”

Vanessa and Nick, 46, tied the knot in 2011 and went on to welcome son Camden, daughter Brooklyn and son Phoenix. In February 2019, the formal Total Request Live host explained to Us Weekly exclusively how they keep the romance alive with so many little ones at home.

“You forget yourself, like, telling them how much you appreciate them and how handsome they are,” the 1998 Miss Teen USA told Us of getting caught up in “the kid bubble” with the Newlyweds alum. “Instead, it becomes all about school pick-ups, soccer practice and dance class, and you forget to say, ‘Hey, you’re really cute,’ or, ‘Thank you so much for taking the kids to the bus today.’ You just want to feel appreciated.”

The couple had low-key Valentine’s Day plans last year, embracing being “romantic at home.” Vanessa lit some candles and a fire, explaining, “Just because we’re home doesn’t mean that it has to be the same routine.”