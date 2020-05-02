Music is in her blood! Jessica Simpson celebrated her daughter Maxwell’s 8th birthday in a precious tribute, which featured the mother-daughter duo singing together.

The “With You” singer, 39, posted a two-minute video of herself and Maxwell lounging together in bed. In the clip, the pair harmonize to the song “This Little Light of Mine” and Simpson shares that she can’t believe her daughter is already 8 years old. Later, Maxwell reveals that she’s started to read her mother’s candid memoir, Open Book. The clip closes out with the “A Public Affair” songstress and Maxwell singing, “Amen.”

“Today my first born, Maxwell turned 8. She has more light in her soul than anyone I’ve ever known and shines far brighter than any star in the galaxies. She is a gift to everyone who knows her and deeply connects to those she has never met and prays for every night. Maxwell inspires me to be unapologetically myself in every way,” Simpson captioned the video.

She added, “Maxwell Drew Johnson is my best friend and I pray to God that I can be half the person she is when I grow up. I couldn’t love anyone more than I love this 8yr old. Happy Birthday baby girl. Mommy loves you in every way!!! 💚 PS Max blessed this video with her consent. 💚”

Simpson shares Maxwell with her husband, Eric Johnson. The couple — who wed in 2014 — are also the parents of son Ace, 6, and daughter Birdie Mae, 13 months.

The fashion designer released her memoir in February. The book details her past romantic relationships with her famous exes Nick Lachey and John Mayer and her struggles with substance abuse. Later that month, Simpson told Us Weekly that she always wants to be open with her kids about her life but recognizes they aren’t old enough to understand everything.

“I believe in being completely open and honest and I hope they can learn from some of my mistakes — but more importantly, learn that no life is perfect, challenges give us tools and it’s learning from our mistakes that makes us stronger,” the Texas native said at the time.“There are some topics in the book I don’t think they are mature enough to digest yet, but in due time I will share everything with them.”