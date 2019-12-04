



Little helpers! Jessica Simpson revealed the cover of her upcoming memoir, Open Book, with some assistance from her daughter Maxwell, 7, and son Ace, 6.

The singer, 39, took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 4, to share a sweet photo of herself and her eldest children sitting on a couch in their pajamas. Maxwell and Ace proudly held up copies of their mom’s book in front of a table covered with stacks of autographed papers.

“I can’t believe this day is finally here! This is the cover of Open Book, my memoir, which is coming out February 4th,” she captioned the post. “This book has been both the hardest and most rewarding experience of my career so far. I can’t wait to share it with you. Head to the link in my bio and preorder if you want to get to know all of me.”

Photographer Russell James shot the black-and-white cover of the tome, which features Simpson smiling.

The fashion designer, who is also the mother of 8-month-old daughter Birdie, announced in July that she was writing a memoir due out in 2020.

“Her new book will be a candid, inspiring and behind-the-scenes look at how she chose to learn from each difficult moment, evolve musically, become a more fearless businesswoman and consistently shatter all expectations of who she was ‘supposed’ to be,” HarperCollins Publishers said in a press release at the time.

The book will cover everything from Simpson’s career in music, movies and fashion to raising a family with Eric Johnson, whom she married in 2014. She will also candidly discuss her and Nick Lachey’s MTV reality series, Newlyweds, and their 2006 divorce.

HarperCollins initially approached the Dukes of Hazzard star about doing a “motivational guide to living your best life,” according to the publisher, before she used the journals she has kept since age 15 to write the memoir.