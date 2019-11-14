



On the mend! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s three children are recovering from a “challenging 10 days” of sickness.

“Lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing and a concussion to top it all off,” the fashion designer, 39, captioned a Wednesday, November 13, Instagram post. “Maxi and Ace are resilient troopers. Now we need some sleep. Eric and I are so relieved they are happy and healthy now.”

In the social media upload, the singer and her daughter Maxwell, 7, slept while cuddled up on the couch. Simpson and the former professional football player, 40, also share son Ace, 6, and daughter Birdie, 7 months.

When the little ones aren’t under the weather, the Texas native’s kids love hanging out with their cousins — Ashlee Simpson’s 10-year-old son, Bronx, and 4-year-old daughter, Jagger.

“Maxwell looks out for [Jagger],” Ashlee’s husband, Evan Ross, told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “She’s, like, the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen. The way she takes care of Jagger, holds her for hours, I’m like, ‘How strong are you?’ Also, she just tells her great advice and shows her love when she gets upset. She’s the sweetest. … Definitely a sister bond.”

The “Pieces of Me” singer, 35, agreed, adding, “They have so much fun together. She’s a great big cousin.”

And when it comes to baby Birdie, she has given Jagger high hopes for a younger brother or sister. “She’s been wanting a [sibling],” Ashlee told Us at the time. “She has, like, names picked out and everything. She wants triplets! I’m like, ‘Oh wow! That’s a lot of babies.’ She wants a boy and two girls.”

Maxwell and Ace are also big fans of their family’s latest arrival, a source told Us exclusively in March. “[They are] very helpful and sweet with the baby,” the insider shared at the time. “They’re both very curious and like to be involved.”

In fact, the Newlyweds alum has shared multiple photos on social media of her eldest kids spending time with Birdie. “I love the way she loves her,” Jessica captioned a sweet shot of Maxwell reading to her sister in June.

She and Johnson tied the knot in July 2014 in Montecito, California.