



“Maxwell looks out for her,” the actor, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively of Jessica Simpson’s 7-year-old daughter, Maxwell. “She’s, like, the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen. The way she takes care of Jagger, holds her for hours, I’m like, ‘How strong are you?’ Also, she just tells her great advice and shows her love when she gets upset. She’s the sweetest. … Definitely a sister bond.”

The “Pieces of Me” singer, 35, agreed with her husband, telling Us, “They have so much fun together. She’s a great big cousin.”

Jessica, 39, also shares Ace, 6, and Birdie, 7 months, with Eric Johnson, and the youngest’s March arrival has given Jagger baby fever. “She’s been wanting [a baby brother or sister],” Ashlee, who welcomed Bronx, 10, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, told Us. “She has, like, names picked out and everything. She wants triplets! I’m like, ‘Oh wow! That’s a lot of babies.’ She wants a boy and two girls.”

Jagger may be “planning out” their future family, but the couple, who wed in 2014, have previously shared their family plans with Us exclusively. “[We] definitely want another,” Ashlee revealed in October 2018. “Not yet, but we know we want it.”

In August, Ross told Us he “would love to” add more babies to their brood. “That’s the plan, but you know, we have to see,” the Hunger Games star explained. “I want a flock, but it’s up to her!”

For now, the Connecticut native is loving life with Bronx and Jagger, gushing to Us about his creative kids. “When I’m working [on my art], she’s in there,” he said of his daughter. “I’ll have to catch her because she might draw across the whole picture. She’s just an artist, and she’s got an amazing voice. Bronx, my stepson, is brilliant. I think he’s, like, about to be the next George Lucas [with] his imagination.”

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone