Not everything is as it seems. Kate Beckinsale shot down rumors that she is dating Jamie Foxx after the two were spotted at an event together.

“Lads night at #hfpa party with @therealadewale @iamjamiefoxx and @jsauluck,” the actress, 46, captioned an Instagram photo of her and Foxx, 51, on Friday, November 15. “I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them. Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that’s true I’ve got a hell of a problem.”

Beckinsale and the actor both attended the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Golden Globe Ambassadors party on Thursday, November 14. Romance rumors began to swirl after they were photographed together.

Foxx, for his part, has been linked to several women since Us Weekly confirmed his split from Katie Holmes in August following six years together. “It has been many years of him stepping out with other women,” a source revealed at the time. “He’s disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don’t fit with hers as she’s focused on raising her daughter [Suri] and working.”

The Oscar winner denied in August that he was dating Sela Vave after the pair were seen holding hands. “I’m escorting her to my car, to put her in the car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids, who’s as young as my daughter [Corinne, 25],” he said during an Instagram Live video. “I’m not no old n–ga out here with no young folks. You understand what I’m saying?”

Foxx then sparked speculation in October that he was seeing model Dana Caprio. She shared a photo of the twosome via her Instagram Story, and he liked several of her posts, though neither addressed the rumors.

As for Beckinsale, she began dating Pete Davidson after flirting with the 26-year-old comedian at multiple Golden Globes afterparties in January. However, the couple split in May. “They are done,” a source told Us at the time.

An insider revealed in April that the Serendipity actress and the Saturday Night Live star “pumped the brakes on their relationship,” despite “still spending time together.” The source noted their connection became “less serious: more friendly of a vibe and less romantic.”