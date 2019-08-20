Why Katie Holmes Ended Relationship With ‘Disrespectful’ Jamie Foxx





Not on the same page. Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were living very “different lives,” which ultimately led to their split, an insider reveals to Us Weekly exclusively.

“It has been many years of him stepping out with other women,” the source says. “He’s disrespectful and their lives were different. His partying ways don’t fit with hers as she’s focused on raising her daughter and working.”

On Monday, August 19, Us confirmed that Holmes, 40, and Foxx, 51, had split after six years of dating. A second source told Us that Holmes was the one who pulled the plug on the relationship.

Speculation of a breakup between Holmes and Foxx started earlier this month when the “Blame It” rapper was seen with two different women in Los Angeles. The Ray actor was first seen with a mystery blonde at clubs Delilah and Highlight Room on Thursday, August 15. Two days later, he was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood.

According to The New York Post’s Page Six, the Dawson Creek alum was recently overheard telling friends about the split at La Esquina in New York.

“What Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months,” Holmes reportedly told a pal.

In March 2015, Us Weekly broke the news that Foxx and Holmes had been secretly dating for two years. Despite several years together, a source told Us in April 2019 that the couple had no plans to ever get married.

“Katie and Jamie live a very private lifestyle and intend to keep it that way,” the source said at the time. “They don’t plan on getting engaged anytime soon because they’re happy with how things are right now.”

Before her relationship with Foxx, Holmes was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. The two share daughter Suri, 13. Foxx has two children: 25-year-old daughter Corinne with ex Connie Kline and 10-year-old daughter Annalise Bishop with ex Kristin Grannis.

