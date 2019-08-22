



Setting the record straight. Jamie Foxx came to the defense of singer Sela Vave and denied rumors that they are dating after his split from Katie Holmes.

The Oscar winner, 51, took to Instagram Live on Wednesday, August 21, to explain to his 7.4 million followers that he is simply taking Vave, 21, under his wing as a new artist in the music industry.

“When I met Ed Sheeran, I didn’t know him from Adam. He slept on my couch for six weeks. He ended up going on to do great things,” Foxx said. “Nick Cannon was 13 years old. He used to sleep in my old house. [When] he was 13, my sister used to let him come in ‘cause he was partying too hard. Before Ne-Yo was Ne-Yo, he would come to the crib. Everybody come to my crib — no matter who you are.”

He continued, “There was a young lady by the name of Sela Vave. I did the same thing with her. When I met her, [my friend] introduced me to her. He said, ‘This girl is amazing.’ So, she’s on my steps, singing Beyoncé, broken down, she’s playing the guitar. I said, ‘How the f–k? When did this happen?’ So we took her under our wing.”

The Grammy winner then took a moment to address the photos that surfaced of him and Vave holding hands while leaving a West Hollywood nightclub in the early hours of Saturday, August 17, two days before Us Weekly confirmed that Holmes, 40, had quietly ended her and Foxx’s six-year relationship in May.

“I’m escorting her to my car, to put her in the car — my artist, who hangs out with my kids, who’s as young as my daughter [Corinne, 25],” Foxx, who is also the father of Annalise, 10, said during his livestream. “I’m not no old n–ga out here with no young folks. You understand what I’m saying?”

The Beat Shazam host went on to slam people who have accused Vave of having “an ulterior motive,” saying, “She’s been brought into the family, she works hard and she’s a beautiful singer.”

The up-and-comer later uploaded Foxx’s video on her Instagram account with the caption, “For the people who care… here is the TRUE story(swipe)… for everyone else you can keep talking and calling me a whore, slut, home wrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die, and what ever else you want. Because it doesn’t matter to me, I’m out here to work and do what I love most. #music #killthedoublestandard.”

Us broke the news in March 2015 that Foxx and Holmes had been secretly dating for two years. She was previously married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares 13-year-old daughter Suri.

