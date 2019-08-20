



Finding comfort in his family. Jamie Foxx posted a sweet photo with his daughters, Corinne and Annalise, on Monday, August 19, just hours after news broke that he and Katie Holmes had split after six years together.

“We’ve had an incredible season, seen so many lives changed, heard amazing stories and had a blast!!!” the Robin Hood star, 51, captioned a photo with his children on the set of the Fox show Beat Shazam. “Thank you to all u THE FANS for tuning in!!!!”

Foxx also paid tribute to the reality game series’ former contestant Alan Smith, who died in February at age 49. “Lastly, much love to our contestant Alan who is no longer with us but shed his light on all of us,” the actor penned. “God Bless his family.”

In the photo, Foxx is all smiles with 25-year-old Corinne, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline, and 10-year-old Annalise from his past relationship with Kristin Grannis. The family snap came shortly after Us Weekly confirmed Holmes, 40, was the one who pulled the plug on her and Foxx’s long-term relationship.

Speculation that the Oscar winner and the Dawson’s Creek alum were on the rocks began to swirl earlier this month after he was spotted out with two mystery women within days of each other.

Foxx was first seen spending time with an unidentified blonde woman at Delilah and Highlight Room on Thursday, August 15. The Texas native was then photographed holding hands with singer Sela Vave as the twosome left Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 17.

Page Six reported that Holmes was recently overheard telling a pal at La Esquina restaurant in New York City that she and Foxx had parted ways. “What Jamie does is his business,” she reportedly said. “We haven’t been together for months.”

Holmes and Foxx made their highly anticipated red carpet debut at the 2019 Met Gala in May, nearly four years after Us Weekly revealed the couple had secretly been dating for two years.

