Pink announced on Friday, January 3, that she is donating $500,000 to Australian fire services in the wake of the catastrophic bushfires devastating the country.

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer, 40, wrote. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

The Grammy winner is one of the country’s best-loved stars, breaking records with her concert ticket sales Down Under.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, whose Australian farm is under threat in the fires, posted on Saturday that they are also donating $500,000 to firefighters.

At least 200 bushfires raging across the country have burned more than 12 million acres, killing at least 19 people with dozens missing. By comparison, the California wildfires in 2018 burned an area of less than 2 million acres.

“We’re in the middle of a war situation … mass evacuations, the involvement of the military, hugely exhausted firefighting campaigns, it’s difficult to explain,” David Bowman, a professor of pyrogeography and fire science and the director of the Fire Centre Research Hub at the University of Tasmania, told Time magazine.

It’s estimated that almost half a billion animals, including kangaroos and koalas, have been killed by the bushfires.

Animal hospitals are struggling to care for the numbers of wildlife brought in for treatment for burns, while volunteers are going into fire-ravaged areas to look for injured animals and provide food and water for those that have survived.

Terri Irwin has shared information on how her Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital — which has treated 90,000 patients since it opened in 2004 — has been caring for injured animals. But sadly, not all of her updates have been positive.

Posting a photo of a possum named Blossom, who was badly burned in a bushfire in Queensland, Irwin tweeted on Friday, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share, dear Blossom and her two babies did not survive. Their injuries were too extensive from the bushfire. They were comforted, given pain relief, and received the best medical treatment possible. Today has been tough.”

It is with a heavy heart that I must share, dear Blossom and her two babies did not survive. Their injuries were too extensive from the bushfire. They were comforted, given pain relief, and received the best medical treatment possible. Today has been tough. https://t.co/8nPKlKBp0x — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) January 3, 2020

The Australian Red Cross has launched a disaster appeal, click here to donate. Port Macquarie Koala Hospital has a GoFundMe that has raised more than $2.8 million and is sharing donations with other wildlife organizations in the state of New South Wales.

