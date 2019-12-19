Honoring their father. The Irwin family is always finding new ways to keep the late Steve Irwin‘s legacy alive.

In an exclusive clip from the season finale of Crikey! It’s the Irwins, airing Saturday, December 22, Terri Irwin reveals how she thinks Steve would have felt about their daughter Bindi‘s relationship with husband-to-be Chandler Powell.

“This was one of the happiest days of my entire life,” the Australia Zoo owner said of her daughter’s engagement. “I know that Steve would be incredibly proud and happy too. Except Steve would be crying because he would cry about anything special.”

Bindi, 21, announced her engagement to her longtime love in July after nearly six years of dating. The dedicated wildlife conservationist shared stunning photos on Instagram to mark the momentous occasion.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” Bindi captioned the post. “I’m so looking forward to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum previously gushed about her fiancé during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in September and explained why her late father would have “truly loved” the 22-year-old animal lover. The beloved Crocodile Hunter star died in a tragic accident in September 2006. Bindi was 8 years old at the time.

“Chandler is so kind and thoughtful and there for me and my family, no matter what,” Bindi told Us. “Whether it’s good times or challenging times, he’s there to give me a hug when I need it … I think Dad would’ve loved Chandler so much.”

The happy couple plans to make Steve’s memory a big part of their upcoming nuptials. Bindi’s younger brother, Robert, will be the one to walk her down the aisle on her special day.

“It’s going to be a celebration of family and friends, our wildlife, and I think that night, it’ll be about our lives together and the joining of families. It’s going to be beautiful,” Bindi told Us in September.

The two-hour season finale of Crikey! It’s the Irwins airs on Animal Planet at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 22.