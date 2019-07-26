



A day to remember. When Bindi Irwin walks down the aisle to say “I do” to husband-to-be Chandler Powell, her younger brother will be right by her side.

“I think that for me, it’ll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle. That’s something that I really want to do,” Bindi, 21, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, July 26. “I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life.”

Her father Steve Irwin was 44 when he died in September 2006 after a tragic accident in Batt Reef, Australia. He was killed by a stingray barb while filming for the documentary Ocean’s Deadliest. Bindi was 8 and Robert was 2 they lost their father.

Bindi continued to tell ET that Robert, 15, would “definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special.” She also added that she believed this is what her “dad would have wanted as well.”

Bindi revealed on Wednesday, July 24, that her longtime love, Powell, proposed to her with a stunning oval engagement ring. The couple, who first met in November 2013, celebrated the momentous occasion with sweet posts shared to their respective Instagram pages.

In her Instagram update, she noted that the proposal’s date is extra special because it fell on her 21st birthday.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life. Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness,” she wrote. “I’m so looking forwarding [sic] to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love.”

Powell, meanwhile, revealed in his Instagram announcement that he “immediately fell head over heels for her kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light,” after they met at the Australia Zoo.

In a separate post, the television personality noted that Robert worked with Powell “to capture the moment I said ‘YES.’” Robert, for his part, wrote in a social media update that he “was so happy and thankful that @chandlerpowell asked me to secretively [sic] document the moment that @bindisueirwin said yes.”

