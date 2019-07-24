Bindi Irwin Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Chandler Powell





Crikey, she’s off the market! Bindi Irwin is engaged to boyfriend Chandler Powell after nearly six years of dating.

“July 24th 2019 ❤️ On my birthday I said ‘yes’ and ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” the 21-year-old announced on Instagram on Wednesday, July 24. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!”

The wildlife conservationist — who followed in the footsteps of her late father, Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin — previously told Us that she and her Florida-native beau were in no rush to wed. “Right now we’re enjoying our lives together. And you know, as a society, I think we forget to revel in the moment, and revel in the now,” the Australian star said. “It’s always, ‘What’s to come next? When are you engaged, married, having kids, retiring?’ So it’s really funny, where we forget to love right now.”

The Dancing With the Stars season 21 winner also noted at the time that she and Powell, 22, still wanted to enjoy their youth together. “For us, in our relationship, we’re enjoying this moment and having so much fun traveling the world, working with animals, following our passion of conservation and just being together,” Bindi explained.

And even mom Terri Irwin has given her stamp of approval. “I’d be surprised if they didn’t,” she gushed to Us in October 2018 when asked whether she thought the couple would ever get engaged. “I really think that this is a long-term situation. I mean, Chandler is perfect as well. I’ve never heard him swear. He doesn’t drink. He’s just awesome. He’s the kind of man you hope for your daughter, so I think I’m lucky.”

The Animal Planet star and the professional wakeboarder first met in 2013 during a trip to the zoo. They started dating shortly after.

