Mom knows best! Terri Irwin approves of her daughter Bindi Irwin’s relationship with boyfriend Chandler Powell. So much so, that she hopes they settle down one day.

“I’d be surprised if they didn’t [get engaged],” Terri, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month at the Animal Plant’s celebration for Crickey! It’s the Irwins. “I really think that this is a long-term situation. I mean, Chandler is perfect as well. I’ve never heard him swear. He doesn’t drink. He’s just awesome. He’s the kind of man you hope for your daughter, so I think I’m lucky.”

Bindi, 20, and Powell, 21, debuted their romance during a Dancing With the Stars season 21 taping in September 2015. Although the wildlife conservationist recently sparked engagement speculation, she set the record straight while chatting with Us at the event.

“I promise I’m not engaged yet. I swear when I do get engaged, I will not be that secretive,” Bindi told Us, noting that the pair are taking things slow. “Right now, we’re enjoying our lives together. I think we forget to revel in the moment and revel in the now.”

The ABC star also echoed her mom’s sweet remarks about Powell. “He’s just so very consistent and lovely and wonderful and he’s always there for me. I think that’s so nice, to find someone who you can count on no matter what, whether it’s the good times or the challenging times,” she raved. “They’re gonna be there to hold your hand and walk beside you in this journey of life. So I am incredibly blessed to have found my person to share this kind of a hurricane of a life with, and it’s awesome.”

She added: “He is so determined to make a difference on this planet and shares the same values and beliefs. I’m really lucky.”

Crikey! It’s the Irwins premieres on Animal Planet on Sunday, October 28.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

