She’ll always be daddy’s little girl! Though Bindi Irwin’s father, the late Steve Irwin, died tragically in 2006 after being stabbed in the heart by a stingray when she was just a little girl, the Dancing With the Stars alum continues to work at keeping his memory alive.

“What’s interesting for me with filming is it actually reminds me of being home,” Bindi, 20, told Us Weekly at the Paley Center Presents An Evening With The Irwins: Crikey! It’s the Irwins screening earlier this month. “It feels like a really safe place to be. I think it’s because I’ve been doing this filming work since I was a little tiny girl.” (Irwin died at the age of 44 while filming a documentary and was also the star of The Crocodile Hunter.)

“My mom was filmed giving birth to me so what’s really special is I’ve actually been filmed since I was born, literally,” she noted before giving a nod to the Animal Planet show she is currently working on alongside her mom, Terri Irwin, and brother, Robert Irwin. “It’s really special that we’re all filming together again.”

“The Crocodile Hunter”, Steve Irwin, poses with a three foot long alligator at the San Francisco Zoo on June 26, 2002 in San Francisco, California.

Bindi went on to tell Us that being in front of the camera also makes her feel closer to her dad and that “it’s interesting” and “really special.”

She added: “It just feels right. I know when Dad passed away, it was a really challenging time and I was quite little. I was really, really young and when you’re at that age, everything’s a little scary and unknown territory and we’re all dealing with grief and I remember saying to my mom, ‘When can we start filming again?’ Because it was something that I knew and I was used to.”

Crikey! It’s the Irwins airs on Animal Plant on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

