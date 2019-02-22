The-Irwin-Family-Pays-Emotional-Tribute-to-Steve-on-His-57th-Birthday

Remembering their loved one. Bindi, Robert and Terri Irwin honored the late Steve Irwin with emotional messages on what would’ve been his 57th birthday.

“Thank you for always being my guiding light,” his 20-year-old daughter, Bindi, captioned a throwback photo of her dad holding her and a koala via Instagram.

Son Robert, 15, showed his appreciation to Google for creating a custom graphic in honor of his famous father. “Thank you so much, @Google for honouring dad with his own #GoogleDoodle all over the world,” he wrote on Twitter. “A perfect way to celebrate his birthday, sharing everything he did to make the world a better place.”

Terri, Steve’s 54-year-old widow, shared a similar message. “Many thanks to @Google for commemorating Steve’s life so beautifully on this special day,” she tweeted on Friday, February 22.

The Crocodile Hunter star tragically died in September 2006 after being stabbed by a stingray while filming a documentary. He was 44.

“He’s with us in our hearts, which is super special,” the Dancing With the Stars alum gushed to Us Weekly in May 2018. “Dad was extraordinary. He really reached through the television set of everyone’s living room and was able to bring a message of wildlife and conservation to millions.”

She added in November: “For me, dad will always be my superhero. He was just the most amazing person, and everyone knew him as the ultimate wildlife warrior, but to me he was the best dad.”

Steve and Terri tied the knot in 1992. The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star remembered her late husband on what would’ve been their 25th wedding anniversary in June 2017. She tweeted a black-and-white picture of the pair posing with an iguana on their heads and captioned it: “I miss you so very much, and I am grateful every day for the time we had together.”

