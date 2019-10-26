Bindi Irwin is living her best life. The conservationist has been capturing hearts across the world since she first appeared on TV at the age of 2 alongside her late father, Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin.

Bindi went on to land her own show, Bindi the Jungle Girl, in 2007, around the same time that she launched her singing career. The series also featured Bindi’s mother, Terri Irwin, and younger brother, Robert Irwin.

After Steve’s untimely death in 2006, his daughter started following in his footsteps more than ever before, making appearances on talk shows such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Late Show With David Letterman and Larry King Live in an effort to keep Steve’s legacy and work alive.

“Dad will always be my superhero,” Bindi told Us Weekly exclusively in 2018. “He was just the most amazing person, and everyone knew him as the ultimate wildlife warrior, but to me he was the best dad.”

Bindi added a Daytime Emmy Award to her collection of accolades in 2008. She continued to find success in the TV industry as the years went on, perhaps most notably on Dancing With the Stars in 2015. She competed on season 21 with pro partner Derek Hough and ultimately took home the coveted mirrorball trophy.

More recently, Bindi got engaged to her longtime love, Chandler Powell. The couple, who started dating in 2013, shared the news with fans on social media in July 2019.

“I think Dad truly would’ve loved Chandler,” the bride-to-be told Us in September 2019. “Chandler is so kind and thoughtful and there for me and my family, no matter what. I think that’s what’s so special, is that Chandler, he’s extraordinary because he’s always there for me 100 percent. Whether it’s good times or challenging times, he’s there to give me a hug when I need it or a word of encouragement when I’m feeling low. It’s really special to have someone who is always in your corner.”

Scroll down to take a look back at Bindi through the years!