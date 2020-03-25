Surprise! Bindi Irwin married her fiancé, Chandler Powell, at Australia Zoo on Wednesday, March 25, hours before the Australian government enforced a lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend,” the conservationist, 21, captioned a wedding photo on Instagram. “There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos.”

She continued, “Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this – stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!”

Powell, 23, also shared the news on his Instagram page, writing, “We’re finally married! Today, March 25, 2020, marks the most amazing day of my life. I married my best friend. After almost a year of planning, we changed everything so that we could enjoy a safe and small private ceremony at our home, Australia Zoo. As we embark on this new life chapter I hope that we can share some love in the world, especially during this challenging time.”

Australia Zoo revealed in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday that it is “in the process of working on a very special project that will ensure Bindi and Chandler’s wedding is shared with everyone.” The zoo also wished the newlyweds “a long and happy future together as husband and wife.”

The nuptials took place one day after Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that the country would cut down on social gatherings and limit weddings to five people: the couple, a celebrant and witnesses.

Irwin and Powell started dating in 2013. They got engaged in July 2019 on her 21st birthday.

“I think Dad truly would’ve loved Chandler,” the Dancing With the Stars season 21 winner told Us exclusively in September 2019, referencing Steve Irwin, who died at age 44 in September 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb. “Chandler is so kind and thoughtful and there for me and my family.”

