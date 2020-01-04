Nicole Kidman was visibly upset and in tears at a Golden Globes event in L.A. on Saturday, January 4, as she learned that her Australian home is under threat in the bushfires devastating the country.

The Oscar winner, 52, was at the Gold Meets Golden pre-Golden Globes event in Beverly Hills, where an eyewitness told Us Weekly that she “looked very tired and sad.”

The insider told Us that Kidman had just found out that her country home, that she shares with husband Keith Urban, was in danger.

“She just found out and got off a plane right before coming here,” the insider said. “She was crying walking in.”

The Big Little Lies actress stopped red carpet interviews and said, “I’m so sorry. I’m so distracted right now with everything that’s happening in Australia.”

One of the event organizers “said she’s very upset,” the insider continued. “She was crying as she walked into the red carpet.”

Kidman’s rep later told Us that “their house is not on fire. It is under threat, so keeping a close eye on it.”

The star, who was wearing jeans and a metallic coat with her hair tied back, went into the event wearing sunglasses. “She was very poised, taking photos and talking with Joey King and Josh Dallas. She had a whole crowd around her and no one knew what she had just experienced. It was sad to watch but also showed how professional she is to still show up and do what is required of her,” the eyewitness added. Kidman left the event after 15 minutes.

The news came as she and Urban, 52, announced via Instagram that they were donating $500,000 to support those fighting the bushfires. “Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now,” they wrote.

The couple are believed to own two homes in Australia, a penthouse in Sydney and Bunya Hill, a 111-acre farm at Sutton Forest a few hours from Sydney that they bought in 2008 for a reported $6.5 million.

The Aussie star, who just returned to the U.S. after spending Christmas back home, gave a tour of her 1878 sandstone farmhouse in a Vogue video in 2015.

The two-story Georgian mansion boasts a carved wood staircase, 10 marble fireplaces a pool room and library.

The bushfires currently affecting Australia have burned more than 12 million acres and killed 19 people with dozens missing. An estimated half a billion animals are also believed to have died. Celebrities have offered support, with Pink donating $500,000 to bushfire relief.