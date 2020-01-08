Totally platonic. Kate Beckinsale and Machine Gun Kelly are not romantically involved, despite sparking dating rumors on Sunday, January 5, when they attended the same Golden Globes afterparties together.

“Kate and Machine Gun Kelly are just friends,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The duo “hung out at multiple afterparties together and were not showing any signs of PDA,” the source adds.

Relationship speculation began on Sunday, after Kelly, who is best friends with Beckinsale’s ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, was photographed in a car with the Underworld actress as they attended multiple 2020 Golden Globes afterparties together.

The pair were spotted at The Bungalows and then went to a party at Chateau Marmont, according to the Daily Mail, which reported that they left the Los Angeles hotel together at the end of the night.

The “Rap Devil” singer, 29, seemingly addressed the romance rumors on Twitter on Monday, January 6, writing, “I swear to f—king god don’t text me when u wake up.”

“I should’ve never went out tonight,” the Texas native tweeted following his night out. “Woke up to false headlines.”

Coincidentally, the British actress, 46, sparked relationship rumors with Davidson, 26, at afterparties following the 2019 Golden Globes, where the rapper was also in attendance.

“[Beckinsale] was following [Davidson] around a bit and waiting for him,” a source told Us at the time. “People approached her and she didn’t want to talk to anyone else … It definitely seemed like Kate was interested in him.”

Kelly, born Colson Baker, weighed in on his friend’s romance with Beckinsale in March 2019. “I love that s—t,” he told TMZ at the time. “She’s rad.”

The Widow actress dated the Saturday Night Live star for nearly four months before splitting in May 2019.

Beckinsale shares a daughter, Lily, 20, with actor Michael Sheen, who she dated from 1995 to 2003. In November 2019, she finalized her divorce from director Len Wiseman following their 2015 split after 11 years of marriage.

Two weeks later, the Underworld: Blood Wars actress shut down rumors that she was dating Jamie Foxx after they were photographed at an event standing next to one another.

“I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them,” Beckinsale wrote on Instagram at the time. “Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that’s true I’ve got a hell of a problem.”