It’s the thought that counts, right? Kate Beckinsale is openly calling herself a f–king psycho after giving daughter, Lily Sheen, a unique gift for Christmas this year: a pillow of her boyfriend’s face!

Beckinsale, 46, showed off the creative present in a new Instagram post, which featured a screengrab from the actress’ FaceTime call with the 20-year-old and her beau, David Schechter.

“So.. getting a pillow made in the shape of your daughter’s boyfriend’s head for when she misses him when she comes home is CUTE,” the Underworld actress wrote on Sunday, December 29. “It arriving the day after she leaves makes you a f–king PSYCHO who is watching Showtime with a taxidermy of your daughter’s boyfriend’s head.”

Beckinsale then joked, “Look for me on true crime shows shortly.”

The British star shares Lily with ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen, whom she dated from 1995 until 2003. Michael, 50, has since welcomed daughter Lyra, 3 months, with girlfriend Anna Lundberg in September.

Beckinsale opened up about the exes’ coparenting relationship to Entertainment Tonight in 2016, saying, “We’ve got a really similar sense of humor, and I do find that humor can save an awful lot of things and help a lot of things.”

In October, Beckinsale teased her grown-up daughter via Instagram after rummaging through Lily’s sock drawer. “I think kids think when they grow up and leave home you have nothing to do all day — when in fact one can have a rich and full life huffing one’s way through their sock drawer and wearing all their pants at once,” the Van Helsing actress wrote, captioning a funny selfie of herself sniffing her daughter’s socks.

Beckinsale’s child dropped a comment beneath the pic, writing: “When u smell my sock, my foot bursts into flames, so I always know.”

During a Good Morning America appearance days later, Beckinsale admitted that she was trying to “embarrass” her daughter by sharing the silly snap.

“I said, ‘If you leave home [for college], just know I’m going to be going through your underwear drawer just huffing everything while you’re gone. I won’t be going out. I won’t have a life. I’m just going to be smelling your underpants and your socks,’” she joked, adding, “I’m not really.”

Beckinsale, who briefly dated Pete Davidson earlier this year, was also married to Len Wiseman from 2004 until their split in November 2015. Their divorce wasn’t finalized until this November, four years after calling it quits.