New romance alert! Kate Beckinsale was spotted locking lips with comedian Jack Whitehall over the weekend.

The Underworld star, 45, and Whitehall, 30, were seen smooching at a Los Angeles karaoke bar on Saturday, November 3. The duo cozied up in a candle-lit booth and packed on the PDA as they enjoyed a romantic evening. Hours earlier, the potential couple dined at Craig’s in West Hollywood, according to Daily Mail, but left separately to avoid suspicion.

News of Beckinsale’s flame comes nearly one year after a source exclusively told Us that she was “hanging out again” with 23-year-old actor Matt Rife. “Her family comes first, not him,” an insider revealed to Us in November 2017, noting that Beckinsale and Rife weren’t exactly on the same page during their short-lived fling. “[They] were supposed to be fun and light, but then he was talking about moving in [after] only a couple weeks. When they’re together, it’s fine. But she’s busy working and has a family. It’s been on and off.”

The Pearl Harbor actress and Rife first sparked relationship rumors in August 2017 following a PDA-packed night out in L.A., but an insider told Us at the time that the duo’s attraction for each other had “fizzled out” after “a couple of fun dates.”

Beckinsale dated Michael Sheen from 1995 to 2003 and the exes share daughter Lily Mo Sheen, 19. The Total Recall actress then married Len Wiseman in 2004, only to split in February 2015.

